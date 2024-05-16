King Charles 'Is Desperate to Show He Cares' About Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Although Charles doesn't see the youngsters regularly, Quinn believes His Majesty wants to send lavish items to Lilibet and Archie.

"But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," he continued.

"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," Quinn noted. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."