King Charles 'Is Desperate to Show He Cares' About Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up without King Charles being a present figure in their lives. Although the Sussexes decided to settle down in California, one royal expert thinks His Majesty wants a stronger relationship with his American grandchildren.
"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "She doesn't want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present."
Harry recently traveled to the U.K. to celebrate the Invictus Games, but Meghan stayed in California with their little ones.
Although Charles doesn't see the youngsters regularly, Quinn believes His Majesty wants to send lavish items to Lilibet and Archie.
"But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to make up for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons," he continued.
"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle," Quinn noted. "He is apparently desperate to come to the U.K. with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new lives in the U.S. in an interview during their tour of Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
While in Abuja, Meghan reflected on an emotional moment she shared with Lilibet.
“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”
