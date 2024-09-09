Home > Royals > Prince Harry ROYALS Prince Harry 'Secretly' Stays in Contact With Princess Diana's Family as Feud With Prince William Worsens Source: MEGA Princess Diana's family is close to Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Prince William failed to reconcile at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but the Duke of Sussex isn't letting his feud with the royal family keep him from staying in touch with Princess Diana's relatives.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

“Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated,” royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet. “I’m sure Harry feels it’s important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the U.K. and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle," Bond continued. "And that has to be a positive thing.”

Source: MEGA Princess Diana tragically passed in 1997.

Harry reportedly stayed with Charles Spencer at Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, but sources claim he didn't meet up with William while in his home country. OK! previously reported Meghan Markle's ex-friend Lizzy Cundy predicted the royals could end their bitter battle if the duke apologized. "Prince William doesn't want him back, and I think Harry needs to take a look at himself," Cundy told GB News. "There's one word he hasn't said, which is 'sorry' — seems to be the hardest word for them both, but they need to apologize." "Let's not forget, the Netflix contract is going — everything they touch seems to turn to rubbish," Cundy noted.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry threw jabs at Prince William in 'Spare.'

While at the emotional gathering, William and Harry were seen in separate sections. "They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated when discussing the siblings attending Fellowes' memorial service. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."

According to a source, the Spencers are hoping to bring William and Harry together. “It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse," a source shared.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry stayed with Charles Spencer while in the U.K.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed the princes aren't communicating with each other following the release of Spare. "The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."

Despite the tension between them, William and Harry prioritized honoring their uncle. "Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," podcaster Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."

Bond spoke to OK! U.K.