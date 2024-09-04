Prince Harry Needs to Say 'One Word' to End His Yearslong Feud With Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare, as the siblings didn't seem to reconcile while attending their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in late August.
"Prince William doesn't want him back, and I think Harry needs to take a look at himself," Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzy Cundy told GB News. "There's one word he hasn't said, which is 'sorry' — seems to be the hardest word for them both, but they need to apologize."
"Let's not forget, the Netflix contract is going — everything they touch seems to turn to rubbish," Cundy noted.
Cundy has been vocal about her disappointment in the Sussexes' choices in recent years.
"And the fact is, he is looking rather disheveled. He's in America, he hasn't got any family, friends, and he literally is on his own and Meghan is doing her own thing," Cundy stated. "They didn't want to be working royals, but they sold their family down the river. And sadly, it's come to bite them both on the derriere."
"People and brands don't want to work with them anymore," the television personality added.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Prince of Wales has "written Harry out of his script."
"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated when discussing the siblings attending Fellowes' memorial service. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."
According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, Harry and William didn't end their feud during their brief encounter.
"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."
When Harry left the royal fold, he publicly complained about the future king and his relatives.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," podcaster Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."
Spare brought negative attention to William, as Harry shared their private disagreements with the public.
"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," Schofield shared. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness."