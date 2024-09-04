Cundy has been vocal about her disappointment in the Sussexes' choices in recent years.

"And the fact is, he is looking rather disheveled. He's in America, he hasn't got any family, friends, and he literally is on his own and Meghan is doing her own thing," Cundy stated. "They didn't want to be working royals, but they sold their family down the river. And sadly, it's come to bite them both on the derriere."

"People and brands don't want to work with them anymore," the television personality added.