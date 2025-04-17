'Paranoid' Prince Harry Remains 'Alienated' From King Charles to Avoid 'Hurt and Drama': Sources
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their state-funded security stripped from them in 2020 when they stepped away from the royal family in England and moved to California.
While Harry continues to fight in court to have official security for his family, his father, King Charles, has reportedly shunned him from his life and refused to help his son in his quest.
“Their relationship is… deeply strained and beyond distant, way worse when Harry was placed three rows back at his father’s coronation. It has been exacerbated by Prince Harry’s… public legal battle regarding security,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed in a new interview with Fox News.
Fordwich added: “King Charles has been intentionally avoiding Harry to prevent not only legal entanglement but further hurt and drama. This is being driven also by those who are hired to protect King Charles from his courtiers, who unanimously see Harry as despicable. Reconciliation is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.”
Sources close to Harry told People that his father has refused to see him during his last three visits to the U.K. The prince allegedly heard about the king’s March hospitalization from the media, as his calls and letters to the monarch remain unanswered.
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard heavily weighed in on the matter, telling Fox News, “This is not a positive situation for anyone.”
Chard spilled, “As long as litigious, paranoid, warring Prince Harry keeps fighting with the world, the royal family, and especially King Charles, will keep a suitable distance from him.”
- King Charles Won't Answer Prince Harry's Calls and Refuses to Help Duke of Sussex Amid His Court Battle: 'They Are Distant'
- King Charles Fearful Prince Harry Will Put Him in 'Legal Jeopardy' Amid Security Lawsuit, Royal Expert Claims
- King Charles 'Frustrated' With Prince Harry for Bashing the U.K. Government During His Trial: 'It's Embarrassing for Him and Britain'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She claimed Charles is “embarrassed and tired of his younger son’s antics” regarding his battle over security.
“King Charles refuses to be caught up in the probable legal jeopardy that could play out if he shared any communication with Prince Harry… When will Harry realize that King Charles cannot and will not aid his requests?” Chard questioned.
The broadcaster went on to say there are “huge trust issues” within the royal family, noting, "The royal family will not release personal information to Prince Harry for fear of him regurgitating the information to the media."
Chard noted that Harry has been left “in the dark regarding his father’s health status.”
Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. Despite his declining health being the focal point of his appearances during a recent trip to Italy, Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, assured the public that he is doing well given the circumstances.
“He loves his work and it gives him life,” Camilla stated.