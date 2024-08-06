Prince Harry Called Out for Throwing a 'Hissy Fit' Amid His Security Battle as Duke's Behavior Makes King Charles Look Like 'the Bad Guy'
Prince Harry is continuing to fight for security privileges in the U.K., but his demand for personnel could negatively impact King Charles' reputation.
"I think just this is further proof that this is all a hissy fit that Prince Harry is pitching because he wants to make his father look like the bad guy," Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV.
In February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit Charles when the royal was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to attend his son's Invictus Games gathering in London.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told an outlet. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
OK! previously reported sources claim Harry wants his dad to influence the government to grant him police personnel in the future.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
In the past, Harry expressed concerns about Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet's safety while traveling around the U.K.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
An insider explained that the duke would need protection while in his native nation, as a private bodyguard wouldn't suffice due to the U.K.'s strict laws about firearms usage.
“The fact that there is even any debate around (Harry’s) security is unbelievable when you look at the situation. The late queen made it really clear [at the Sandringham Summit] that she wanted him and his family protected," a source noted. "She intervened to allow Andrew to keep his protection. Why is it impossible for his dad not to do the same for Harry? If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”
Royal historian Garreth Russell discussed the High Court ruling against the duke.
"Recently the decision in the court here that said the rescinding of security from Prince Harry because he was no longer a working royal was unjustified or was a mistake," Russell told OK!.
"If you are the grandson of a reigning British monarch, out of that, you're going to be the son of a reigning British monarch," The Palace author stated. "We have to be realistic about the threat he will always be facing. We cannot hold our royal family at ransom and say 'You must continue to do this job exactly as prescribed,' and if you don't, 'we will take away your security in Britain for you and your children.'"
A friend spoke to People.