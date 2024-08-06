OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Called Out for Throwing a 'Hissy Fit' Amid His Security Battle as Duke's Behavior Makes King Charles Look Like 'the Bad Guy'

prince harry legal battle security branded hissy fit
Source: MEGA

According to sources, Prince Harry and King Charles aren't speaking.

By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is continuing to fight for security privileges in the U.K., but his demand for personnel could negatively impact King Charles' reputation.

"I think just this is further proof that this is all a hissy fit that Prince Harry is pitching because he wants to make his father look like the bad guy," Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry legal battle security branded hissy fit
Source: MEGA

King Charles is focused on being a monarch and his cancer battle.

In February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit Charles when the royal was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to attend his son's Invictus Games gathering in London.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told an outlet. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry legal battle security branded hissy fit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is fighting for security privileges in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported sources claim Harry wants his dad to influence the government to grant him police personnel in the future.

“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry legal battle security branded hissy fit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Harry expressed concerns about Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet's safety while traveling around the U.K.

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry legal battle security branded hissy fit
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer at the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider explained that the duke would need protection while in his native nation, as a private bodyguard wouldn't suffice due to the U.K.'s strict laws about firearms usage.

“The fact that there is even any debate around (Harry’s) security is unbelievable when you look at the situation. The late queen made it really clear [at the Sandringham Summit] that she wanted him and his family protected," a source noted. "She intervened to allow Andrew to keep his protection. Why is it impossible for his dad not to do the same for Harry? If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Royal historian Garreth Russell discussed the High Court ruling against the duke.

"Recently the decision in the court here that said the rescinding of security from Prince Harry because he was no longer a working royal was unjustified or was a mistake," Russell told OK!.

"If you are the grandson of a reigning British monarch, out of that, you're going to be the son of a reigning British monarch," The Palace author stated. "We have to be realistic about the threat he will always be facing. We cannot hold our royal family at ransom and say 'You must continue to do this job exactly as prescribed,' and if you don't, 'we will take away your security in Britain for you and your children.'"

A friend spoke to People.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.