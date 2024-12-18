Prince Harry Is 'Totally Manipulated' by Meghan Markle After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family

Despite Meghan's low approval rating in the region, Seward believes the Duke of Sussex still has a fanbase in his native nation.

"I think people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes," Seward speculated. "I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that."

"At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise… They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing," she continued. "We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do."