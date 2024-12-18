Prince Harry Is 'Totally Manipulated' by Meghan Markle After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family
Prince Harry was once a beloved figure in the U.K., but his move to the U.S. negatively impacted his reputation, and many Brits blame Meghan Markle for the Duke of Sussex's royal exit.
"I think sadly in the U.K. they are really not liked, especially Meghan," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family."
"Not all of it, obviously not, but her father," Seward said, referring to Meghan's ongoing feud with her father, Thomas Markle. "And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that."
Despite Meghan's low approval rating in the region, Seward believes the Duke of Sussex still has a fanbase in his native nation.
"I think people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes," Seward speculated. "I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that."
"At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise… They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing," she continued. "We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do."
As the Sussexes continue to establish themselves in the U.S., the couple is struggling to make their mark in Hollywood. OK! previously reported Harry's series POLO received low ratings from critics.
"With Made in Wrexham, you're kind of really gunning for the boys, and they to succeed in this football club, to do well. But with these polo players, it doesn't matter," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News while discussing the sports documentary, which focuses on soccer.
"There's no members of the royal family, not even really Prince Harry," Griffiths added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
POLO failed to meet expectations, but Meghan's culinary series could repair their struggling image.
"It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," Griffiths shared.
While Harry returns his focus to his charity work, Meghan will continue building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and her upcoming culinary program.
“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan — in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet.
“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.
If Meghan's project succeeds, it could be lucrative for the Sussexes.
"So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure."
“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.
Seward spoke to to Fox News Digital.