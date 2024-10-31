Eric Trump Calls Out 'Black Sheep' Prince Harry for Marrying 'Unpopular' Meghan Markle: 'It's Actually Sad'
Eric Trump didn't mince words when talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.
"Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family," he said, referring to Kate Middleton before praising Prince William.
"And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep. And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife who's pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are," he continued. "It's actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest... one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. It is gorgeous."
Trump went on to say how the U.S. "loves" the royal family and what they stand for.
"Every single time there's a royal event, the positive weddings, etc., or in terms of maybe somebody passing, it's covered on every station," he said. "Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It's sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides."
Donald Trump's son went on to praise Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, as she "welcomed my father with open arms."
- Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'
- Donald Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Broke' Late Queen Elizabeth's Heart by 'Disrespecting' the Royal Family
- Donald Trump 'Surprised' That 'Disrespectful' Prince Harry Received Invitation to Coronation of King Charles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I will say that my father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is, like, an incredibly beautiful thing," he added. "We've known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo album not too long ago and I came across a great picture of him literally with my father, I'm probably six years old in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago, in the front entrance of Mar-a-Lago, and it's special."
Eric also lashed out Harry for leaving the U.K. and abandoning his family.
"I think Harry's done a huge detriment to it. He moved to the U.S. I'm not sure how well received he's been over here. He doesn't really exactly know where he is. But if you cast him aside from that family, the family's been incredible," he fumed.
As OK! previously reported, Eric has been vocal about his hatred toward Harry and Meghan.
“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News in August. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."
“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."