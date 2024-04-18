Prince Harry Slammed for Producing 'Unrelatable' and 'Random' Netflix Show About Polo: 'This Too Shall Fail'
Netflix recently confirmed Prince Harry is developing a project documenting the realities of polo, but the topic could result in another professional failure for the Duke of Sussex.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Although polo has an exclusive following, the model admitted she enjoys watching a game from time to time.
"It is quite an exciting game actually, Polo," she noted. "It's a great game."
- Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram to Promote Charity Organization Alongside Bestie and 'Suits' Costar Abigail Spencer: Photos
- They'll Have to 'Sell Themselves': Netflix 'Wants Payback' After Investing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Showed Off Their 'American Royal' Lifestyle During Charity Polo Match
Shortly after Netflix announced Archewell Productions would release a polo program and cooking show, X users quickly shared their opinions.
"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry & Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."
"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another added.
"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.
Aside from Harry's interest, Meghan is focused on building her new lifestyle platform, American Riviera Orchard, and will executive produce a cooking series for the streaming giant.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield noted. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sussexes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, but their projects struggled to maintain a consistent audience.
“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster stated.
The duo's tell-all series Harry & Meghan broke records for Netflix, but Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead didn't make the platform's top ten list.
“That was their only commercial success, with the Harry and Meghan documentary series," Schofield noted. “This is her dipping her toe still in reality TV but also having cameras in her face and being able to push her own products.”