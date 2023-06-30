Dissed: Prince Harry Set to Make Documentary About Africa Without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is going solo!
Following the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle's multimillion dollar Spotify deal imploding, Harry will reportedly be working on his next venture by himself.
According to sources, the estranged royal will be producing a new Netflix documentary that will follow him as he returns to Africa while tracking the past journey of his mother, Princess Diana. However, his spouse will not have any involvement.
“Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there," the insider explained of his second venture with the streaming platform after the infamous Harry & Meghan doc streamed.
Harry will have to deliver in a big way after he and Meghan have been publicly trashed for their underwhelming podcast. As OK! previously reported, Spotify company exec Bill Simmons slammed the couple, calling them "grifters" for their lack of work on the project.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters.' That’s the podcast we should of launched with them," the businessman said during an episode of his own podcast. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."
Others piled on, with the CEO of United Talent Agency, Jeremy Zimmer, calling Meghan "talentless" when it came to getting behind the mic.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," he said at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival. "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."
Despite the backlash, Netflix stood by Harry and Meghan and made it clear they will be continuing their working relationship with them. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” said the representative. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”
Page Six was the first to report Harry's solo project.