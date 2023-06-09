Princess Diana's Ex-Butler Demands Prince Harry Apologize for 'Defaming' Him in Phone Hacking Trial, Calls Duke 'Careless and Callous'
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is furious his name is being dragged through the mud during Prince Harry's court case.
While on the stand, Prince Harry — who is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for unlawfully obtaining private information — recalled a 2003 article about Burrell allegedly selling Diana's jewels after her death.
In the old published piece, they quoted Harry for calling Burrell a "two-faced s***" and more at the time, even though the case was dropped and Burrell plead his innocence and walked free. However, at court on Wednesday, June 7, the Duke of Sussex mentioned how Burrell "sold" his "mother's possessions" and gave "numerous interviews about her."
The ex-royal aide was outraged that the incident was being brought up again, especially since he said Harry's words aren't accurate.
"I’m finding this deeply upsetting and hurtful. I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court," he told a British outlet in response. "He seems to be living in an alternate world, a world which is deluded. He seems to be able to say whatever he can and whatever he wants to."
Burrell also noted that Harry's statements, which he made under oath, are "not true," and therefore "defamatory." Burrell demanded an apology, declaring he always had the monarchy's best interests at heart during his employment.
"I think he thinks this is a PR exercise and he doesn’t care what casualties he has in the process of putting forward his fight against the media. I am not a ‘two-faced s***.' Don’t say these things," Burrell concluded. "I was blamed for doing something I didn’t do. Harry you know fully well that court case collapsed, and the Queen had evidence which saved me."
ever miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Diana and the royal assistant are just two names Harry has mentioned during his testimony, as he's also referred to brother Prince William and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl believes his relatives are "wary" of what else the Spare author could say in trial and how it may take a toll on their image.
GB News talked to Burrell.