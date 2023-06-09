Princess Diana's Ex-Butler Demands Prince Harry Apologize for 'Defaming' Him in Phone Hacking Trial, Calls Duke 'Careless and Callous'

"I’m finding this deeply upsetting and hurtful. I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court," he told a British outlet in response. "He seems to be living in an alternate world, a world which is deluded. He seems to be able to say whatever he can and whatever he wants to."

Burrell also noted that Harry's statements, which he made under oath, are "not true," and therefore "defamatory." Burrell demanded an apology, declaring he always had the monarchy's best interests at heart during his employment.