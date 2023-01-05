Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him & 'Grabbed Him By The Collar' Over Meghan Markle In New Memoir

In his new memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed Prince William got into a physical brawl with him over Meghan Markle.

According to a new excerpt from The Guardian, the two brothers met at Nottingham Cottage, per William's request.

During the meeting, the 40-year-old called Harry's wife “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive," which the 38-year-old said was part of the "press narrative" in the U.K. about the former actress, 41.