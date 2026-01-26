Prince Harry Feels Sidelined Post-'Spare': 'He's Still Very Wrapped Up in the Past'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Doesn't Have a Very Eventful Life in California

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is apparently the breadwinner of the family.

“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” a source recently told Page Six. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record." The Suits star, 44, is apparently the breadwinner in their Montecito household as she works on her lifestyle brand As Ever and further labors away on her documentary projects under their Archewell Productions banner. Harry on the other hand, allegedly spends most of his time at home with kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are on Different Professional Paths

Source: MEGA Prince Harry started his Invictus Foundation in 2014.

He and the former actress are “on different paths” when it comes to what they want to do professionally. “He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," the insider shared. The military veteran launched his Invictus Games organization in 2014 for wounded servicemen to play in Paralympic-style athletic events.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.

The Sussexes' mortgage is also reportedly very high, as their West Coast mansion costs over $14 million. Harry apparently made about $27 million in sales from Spare, with some of the cash being donated to charity. “I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” the insider explained. “I don’t think they leave the house much,” the source went on. “Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex Recently Went Back to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry flew to the U.K. recently to testify in court.