Prince Harry Feels Sidelined Post-'Spare': 'He's Still Very Wrapped Up in the Past'
Jan. 26 2026, Updated 6:30 p.m. ET
Six years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched the royal family and moved to California, the former is reportedly feeling sidelined, especially following the release of his 2023 bombshell memoir Spare.
Prince Harry Doesn't Have a Very Eventful Life in California
“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” a source recently told Page Six. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record."
The Suits star, 44, is apparently the breadwinner in their Montecito household as she works on her lifestyle brand As Ever and further labors away on her documentary projects under their Archewell Productions banner.
Harry on the other hand, allegedly spends most of his time at home with kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are on Different Professional Paths
He and the former actress are “on different paths” when it comes to what they want to do professionally.
“He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," the insider shared.
The military veteran launched his Invictus Games organization in 2014 for wounded servicemen to play in Paralympic-style athletic events.
The Sussexes' mortgage is also reportedly very high, as their West Coast mansion costs over $14 million. Harry apparently made about $27 million in sales from Spare, with some of the cash being donated to charity.
“I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” the insider explained.
“I don’t think they leave the house much,” the source went on. “Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.”
The Duke of Sussex Recently Went Back to the U.K.
Harry also reportedly does not keep in touch with old friends in England.
Last week, the duke went home to the U.K., where he testified against Associated Newspapers in his ongoing lawsuit. He blasted the British tabloid publishing group for making Meghan's life "miserable."
"I think it is fundamentally wrong to have to put all of us through this again when all we were asking for is an apology and some accountability," he said as he choked back tears. "It is a horrible experience, and the worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them … they continue to come after me."
"They have made my wife's life an absolute misery," he said.