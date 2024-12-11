or
Prince Harry Slammed for 'Erasing' Prince William From His 'POLO' Documentary

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

Dec. 11 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's new documentary, POLO, aired on Sunday, December 8, but the royal family was noticeably missing from the project.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry didn't include his royal ties in his docuseries 'POLO.'

"There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favourite sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother," host Andrew Pierce said on GB News of the family's feud.

"I mean, you can't do a polo documentary, frankly about Prince Harry if you don't include the British royal family in it because they've been playing polo for decades," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William failed to reunite for The Diana Awards.

Since Harry isn't on speaking terms with William right now, there was "no mention" of him "whatsoever," Sarah Louise Robertson said. It's almost like Harry's just erased how he got into the game in this."

"That's very interesting, he's focusing solely on playing polo where he is now in the United States, and also when he plays for the charity over in Africa," Louise Roberts added. "It's like he's just eliminated that history."

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales' dynamic became rocky once Spare hit shelves.OK! previously reported Harry and William recently failed to reunite in person for The Diana Awards on Thursday, December 5

According to a friend, William “f------ hates” Harry because he publicly complained about the monarchy.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William put on a united front for Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.

Although the siblings didn't make a joint appearance, Harry was able to speak to attendees virtually.

“My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me," Harry told the audience. "No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope.”

Despite Harry not being physically present, William chose to send recipients a letter instead of making a public appearance.

“I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better," William penned in his note.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

The tension between Harry and William is beginning to affect their reputations, as they continue to promote their philanthropic work.

“It’s extraordinary how what was essentially a family argument has got completely out of proportion and is now causing immense damage not just to Harry’s reputation, but also to the king, who looks weak for not being able to crack his sons’ heads together, and the future king, William, who looks petty and ridiculous," a source shared.

“Whether or not it is the case, it looks very much like William refused to attend the awards after hearing Harry was making a video appearance," they added. "Is this how he is going to rule the country?”

The royals are known for being stubborn, but William and Harry's inability to prioritize celebrating Princess Diana's legacy is indicative of the status of their relationship.

“The Windsors are known for being obstinate, and this is a sad indictment of both brothers’ obstinacy. It’s in honor of their mother, for goodness sake," an old school friend stressed.

