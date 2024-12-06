Prince William 'F------ Hates' Prince Harry After He Publicly Attacked the Royal Family as the Two Refuse to Reunite for Their Late Mom Princess Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry failed to reunite to honor Princess Diana for the Diana Awards, which wouldn't have made their late mother very happy.
According to a friend, William “f------ hates” Harry after his decision to publicly attack the royal family.
William and Harry haven't made a joint appearance for the Diana Awards since 2021, as Harry attended virtually on Thursday, December 5, while the Prince of Wales chose to simply write a letter.
“I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better," William penned in his note.
“My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me," Harry told the audience. "No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope.”
Harry painted William as ill-tempered in Spare, and the project impacted the future monarch's public image.
“It’s extraordinary how what was essentially a family argument has got completely out of proportion and is now causing immense damage not just to Harry’s reputation, but also to the king, who looks weak for not being able to crack his sons’ heads together, and the future king, William, who looks petty and ridiculous," a source shared.
“Whether or not it is the case, it looks very much like William refused to attend the awards after hearing Harry was making a video appearance," they added. "Is this how he is going to rule the country?”
William and Harry's inability to be in the same room could reflect negatively all the work they're doing for the Diana Awards.
“The Windsors are known for being obstinate, and this is a sad indictment of both brothers’ obstinacy. It’s in honor of their mother, for goodness sake," an old school friend stressed.
William and Harry's rift has also affected the duke's dynamic with King Charles, as the monarch hasn't spent much time with his youngest child in recent years.
“Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement," Charles' biographer Robert Hardman claimed.
"Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process," he continued. "People keep asking about the king’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”
OK! previously reported William is prioritizing Kate Middleton's health after she spent most of the year battling cancer.
"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.
"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."
