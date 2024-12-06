William and Harry haven't made a joint appearance for the Diana Awards since 2021, as Harry attended virtually on Thursday, December 5, while the Prince of Wales chose to simply write a letter.

“I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better," William penned in his note.

“My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me," Harry told the audience. "No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope.”