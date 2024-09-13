Prince Harry 'Still Obsesses' Over His Reputation in the U.K. 4 Years After Quitting Royal Life
Prince Harry's popularity in the U.K. quickly declined when he moved to the U.S., but the Duke of Sussex is rumored to be working on rehabilitating his reputation in his home country.
"Over the years, Prince Harry has studied all the articles written about him," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet. "He still obsesses over his public image here in the U.K. He is on a mission to change public perception, desperate to be seen in glowing lights rather than the constant negative PR whirl that surrounds him."
"Prince Harry… is interested in turning his public image around," she noted.
Harry is currently based in California, but an insider alleged the father-of-two is working with PR experts in London to help his brand.
“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told an outlet.
“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates," they added.
Despite the claims that Harry wants to change the public perception of him in England, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts Harry "won’t be returning to royal life."
"[The royal family], understandably, don’t trust him," Fitzwilliams claimed. "Expect more ‘quasi-royal’ overseas tours as these seem successful. Meghan’s upcoming Netflix program is pivotal as they desperately need the contract, which expires next year."
"Their future is in the U.S., not the U.K.," he shared. "But they obviously have to monetize their royal connections to survive."
When Harry published Spare, the duke revealed private conversations he shared with Prince William and painted the monarchy in a bad light.
"It is beyond highly unlikely that Prince Harry would ever be allowed to return to royal life," Hilary Fordwich claimed. "It’s not his decision to be made. Not only was Prince William horrified regarding the Oprah interview [from 2021], which signified the first betrayal of their inner sanctum of trust, but how the Sussexes have since behaved… is beyond disconcerting."
OK! previously reported Prince William's friend complained about the claims that Harry still wants to take on royal duties.
“Harry is a broken record at this stage,” William’s pal an outlet. “We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed.”
“Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted," the friend continued. "They are either very thick or pretending to be.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.