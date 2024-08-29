'Unfortunate Timing': Prince Harry Criticized for Releasing Paperback Copy of 'Spare' Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Battles
Prince Harry is set to publish paperback copies of Spare in October, a move some critics are viewing as insensitive to King Charles and Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer battles.
"Harry probably had no idea that his father would be [in this medical situation]," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "That wouldn't sort of go into Harry's remit I wouldn't think, so I think it's unfortunate timing."
"Of course, it will dredge everything up again," Seward continued. "There's plenty of words in that book to go through again, many more people will buy the book, because it'll be cheaper, and it's more portable. It is very unusual for a paperback to come out without any update, but it does happen."
Despite reports that the new version will be the same as the hardcover, Seward wondered if the Duke of Sussex will acknowledge Charles and Kate's health challenges in a special note.
"Harry could have added something in light of King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses over the past year," the commentator shared. "He could have easily done that, but he obviously didn't want to. Maybe there will be something, we just don't know."
"But I would have thought a new forward or something like that, with Harry, being perhaps a little more humble would actually help soften the blow," Seward added.
As OK! previously reported, an outlet shared that "the contents of the book are unchanged."
A spokesperson for Harry also confirmed that rumors about new chapters were "not true."
As Harry continues to build a career in the U.S., Prince William and Kate are avoiding conversations about the former royal.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan [Markle] create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source shared.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider noted.
As Kate continues to undergo chemotherapy, William has been fiercely protective of her peace.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source said.
