'Unfortunate Timing': Prince Harry Criticized for Releasing Paperback Copy of 'Spare' Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Battles

Prince Harry is set to publish paperback copies of Spare in October, a move some critics are viewing as insensitive to King Charles and Kate Middleton 's ongoing cancer battles.

"Harry probably had no idea that his father would be [in this medical situation]," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "That wouldn't sort of go into Harry's remit I wouldn't think, so I think it's unfortunate timing."

"Of course, it will dredge everything up again," Seward continued. "There's plenty of words in that book to go through again, many more people will buy the book, because it'll be cheaper, and it's more portable. It is very unusual for a paperback to come out without any update, but it does happen."