Is Harry Offering Royals an Olive Branch? Duke of Sussex Will Finally Release Vitriolic Memoir 'Spare' in Paperback... But He Won't Update It With New Bombshells on His Father's Reign So Far

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry didn't add any new stories to 'Spare' for the paperback version.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is set to publish paperback copies, but this edition of the memoir will not contain any new salacious stories.

According to a report, "the contents of the book are unchanged."

prince harry not adding bombshells paperback spare
Source: MEGA

Prince harry left the royal fold in 2020.

The book will hit U.K. retailers on Thursday, October 24, with its release date occurring during King Charles' appearance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

Charles will be in Samoa from October 21 until October 25 as part of his fall royal tours of Oceania.

prince harry not adding bombshells paperback spare
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's memoir impacted his relationship with the royal family.

As OK! previously reported, rumors were swirling that the duke added several anecdotes to the paperback copies of Spare.

"Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback," the insider claimed, adding it would be out "later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended."

Despite their claims, a rep for Harry confirmed they were "not true."

prince harry not adding bombshells paperback spare
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry threw jabs at Prince William in 'Spare.'

Spare greatly impacted Harry's ties to the royal family, which is one of the reasons why Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to continue to avoid the Duke of Sussex amid her and Charles' cancer battles.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan [Markle] create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source shared.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider noted.

prince harry not adding bombshells paperback spare
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton placed a 'ban' on conversations about Prince Harry.

Prince Harry
While the Princess of Wales battles cancer, the Prince of Wales will continue to protect her peace.

"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source said.

When Kate and Charles were initially diagnosed, royal watchers wondered if Harry would take on royal duties in their absence. However, royal experts believe the future king is blocking the duke from rejoining the monarchy.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," correspondent Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich stated. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."

Daily Mail reported on Spare.

