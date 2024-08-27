Is Harry Offering Royals an Olive Branch? Duke of Sussex Will Finally Release Vitriolic Memoir 'Spare' in Paperback... But He Won't Update It With New Bombshells on His Father's Reign So Far

Spare greatly impacted Harry's ties to the royal family, which is one of the reasons why Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to continue to avoid the Duke of Sussex amid her and Charles' cancer battles.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan [Markle] create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source shared.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider noted.