Prince Harry Wanted to Speak to Estranged Brother Prince William Through a Mediator — But Conversation 'Didn't Happen,' Author Claims

Prince Harry attempted to reconcile with estranged brother Prince William by hiring a mediator to talk, according to a new book. However, the endeavor wasn't well received by the Prince of Wales, 43, and the conversation never took place.

Author Omid Scobie Claimed Prince Harry Reached Out to a Negotiator

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since 2020.

Royal author Omid Scobie told Us Weekly on February 17 that when he was penning his 2023 book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, the Duke of Sussex, 41, wanted to squash the beef with his older brother. “I was having conversations with people very close to Harry, and one of the things that was shared with me was that Harry had reached out to an intermediary," Scobie said. "A kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother, hoping that would allow them to have some kind of conversation together, maybe with someone present, or through whatever channel,” the expert went on.

Prince William and Prince Harry Still Haven't Reconciled

Source: MEGA While Prince Harry wanted to reconcile, Prince William did not seem to want to talk.

However, the sit-down talk between the Duke of Cambridge and the Invictus Games founder ultimately “didn’t happen.” “It wasn’t received in any way whatsoever,” Scobie noted. "And so from what I see now from the outside, it looks like that stone wall is still up." “Unless the attitudes change on both sides, we’re never going to find any way to resolution,” he said.

The Prince of Wales Was 'Saddened' When Prince Harry Left the Royal Family

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020.

William and Harry have kept their distance from each other since about 2020, when the army veteran and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from the royal family and moved to California. Journalist Russell Myers has also touched on this subject in his upcoming biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story. William was reportedly “intensely saddened” by Harry's decision to leave The Firm and start a new life on the West Coast.

Kate Middleton Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 Exit Was 'Inevitable'

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton had a feeling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would leave The Firm.