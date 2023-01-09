Prince Harry Reveals Whether He Speaks To King Charles & Prince William After Feud

"Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" Anderson Cooper asked the 38-year-old during the 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8.

"Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to ... I look forward to us being able to find peace," he replied, adding that the two hadn't spoke in "a while."

The red-headed royal also admitted he hasn't "spoken" to his father in "quite a while."