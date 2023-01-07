Prince Harry Vs. The Monarchy! 6 Bombshells The Duke Of Sussex Has Revealed About The Royal Family

The title of Harry's tome refers to the fact that people saw him as a "spare" to his brother, who came before him in the line of succession. He even said he was often told a story of how after he was born, King Charles told Princess Diana, "Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done.'"

Growing up, Harry felt like he was "the shadow, the support, the Plan B ... brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow," he wrote. "This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after."