Prince William Did Not Want Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Get Married At The Same Venue As He & Kate Middleton, Book Claims
Prince William played a major role in deciding where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.
In the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry recalled a conversation with his older brother prior to his 2018 nuptials to the former Suits actress about where the ceremony was going to be held.
“We wanted to get married quickly. But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue,” the estranged member of the royal family penned in the book, set to be released on Tuesday, January 10. “While waiting for a decree from on high, from the nebulous upper regions of the royal decision-making apparatus, we went off on a traditional ‘engagement tour.'”
“On our return from the trip I rang Willy, sounded him out, asked his thoughts about where we might get married,” he continued.
“I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. ‘No good. We did it there.’ ‘Right, right. St. Paul’s?’ ‘Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there.’ ‘Hm. Yes Good point,'” Harry recalled William saying, shutting down the places where he and Kate Middleton along with parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, married.
The father-of-two remembered how the new Prince of Wales reminded him that he and Meghan originally wanted a small and "intimate" wedding.
“In fact we wanted to explore. Barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating, that was our dream,” he noted of exchanging vows in private. “But we were expected to share this moment with other people. It wasn’t up to us.” Ultimately, in May 2018, the couple wed at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in front of a massive crowd.
The latest update comes as Harry continues to drop family bombshells, including how his older sibling did not have a favorable impression upon meeting his now wife — despite being a huge fan of Suits.
Harry wrote that when Meghan first met William, she wrapped him in a hug — a move that "completely freaked his brother out." According to the red-headed royal, "When meeting my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], I’d made it clear — this is the queen. But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved Suits."