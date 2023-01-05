Prince William Did Not Want Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Get Married At The Same Venue As He & Kate Middleton, Book Claims

“On our return from the trip I rang Willy, sounded him out, asked his thoughts about where we might get married,” he continued.

“I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. ‘No good. We did it there.’ ‘Right, right. St. Paul’s?’ ‘Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there.’ ‘Hm. Yes Good point,'” Harry recalled William saying, shutting down the places where he and Kate Middleton along with parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, married.