Prince Harry Called 'Spoiled' and 'Difficult' by Former Butler: 'He's Always Lived in a Bubble'

Article continues below advertisement

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana’s butler from 1987 until she died in 1997, seconded the claims made about Prince Harry earlier this year in Vanity Fair. The publication released an exposé about Harry and Meghan Markle, detailing their downfall with the Royal Family. Among many of the shocking claims made, were the allegations of Meghan contacting a publishing company to “gauge interest” in a post-divorce book as well as what it was really like working for the Sussexes in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Royal Butler Says Prince Harry Is 'Difficult' and 'Spoiled'

Source: mega A former royal butler referred to Prince Harry as 'spoiled.'

In a new interview, the ex-butler confirmed the exposé’s accusation of Harry being a handful. “I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be,” Burrell told an outlet. “I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I’ve experienced that myself. He’s always lived in a bubble.” Burrell expressed disappointment in Harry taking on a “celebrity” persona rather than standing his ground as a philanthropic and working member of the Royal Family. “I always circle back to the fact that Harry’s mother taught him long ago that the price for a privileged lifestyle is public service,” he noted. “Harry seems to have forgotten this lesson now he lives a celebrity Hollywood lifestyle that’s totally different from his royal one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Bond With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Source: mega Prince Harry would spend quality time with his brother and Kate Middleton before he began dating Meghan Markle.

Grant Harrold, another former butler for the royals who worked at Highgrove between 2004 and 2011, also opened up about how different Harry is. In a recent interview, Harrold explained the bond between Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton before Meghan came into the picture. “They involved him,” Harrold said of how William and Kate treated Harry. “He [Harry] used to go out with Kate. William would be away, and Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together. They’d go shopping together, they’d go to pubs together… I think when people say, ‘Oh, he was left out,’ he really wasn’t.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Friends Say He Is 'Desperately Lonely'

Source: mega Friends of Prince Harry claimed he is 'desperately lonely' in California.

Prince Harry 'Doesn't Really Have Any Real Friends'

Source: mega Sources spilled how Prince Harry spends most of his time with his bodyguards instead of friends.