Prince Harry Accused of Deceiving Palace Over Toronto Veterans Day Trip

There appears to be a mix-up in communication between Prince Harry's camp and the Palace. The Duke of Sussex, 41, reportedly alerted them that he would be going to Toronto, Canada, over Veterans Day at the same time his estranged brother, Prince William, would be in Brazil. However, no one at the Palace seemingly knew about Harry's vacation and now his team is being accused of lying, according to The Times.

Prince Harry Told the Palace He Was Headed to Canada as a 'Courtesy'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry went to Toronto earlier this month.

The outlet reported that Harry's office told the rest of the royal family's teams of his travel plans “as a courtesy." But neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace seemed to actually be aware of any news, and there has been talk that no memo was actually sent over. A source told The Times that it was “a bit rum” to claim the royal residences had been notified, despite no one at either abode "appeared to have received any advance notice of the trip before it was released to the press."

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex visited veterans in Canada.

The publication noted that when they asked Harry's camp for confirmation if they gave the “courtesy” warning, there was no response. Harry, who went through two tours in Afghanistan and served 10 years in the British Army, met with military veterans earlier this month in Toronto. While in the great maple country, he also conversed with troops from the Royal Regiment of Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Party Pic Dilemma

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's birthday on November 8.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were recently caught in another snafu as they attended Kris Jenner’s James Bond–themed 70th birthday party in Los Angeles on November 8. However, things ran amuck shortly after when Kim Kardashian swiftly deleted photos of the royal couple at the event from social media. According to a source, Meghan, 44, and Harry were "furious" that the pics were posted without their approval, and they reportedly asked the Kardashian clan to take the snaps down. "Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” the insider told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.”

Source: mega Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted photos of themselves from the event erased.