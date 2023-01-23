Prince Harry Trashes Elvis' 'Claustrophobic' Graceland Home In Memoir: 'Interior Designer Must've Been On Acid'
It takes a lot to impress royalty.
In Prince Harry's memoir, he recalled the time he visited Graceland ahead of attending a friend's wedding in America, but unlike most, he found Elvis Presley's property rather lackluster.
The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by Prince William and their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as he checked out the Tennessee hotspot.
"People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett," he wrote, referencing the flat he once lived in. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying: The King lived here, you say? Really?"
Added the father-of-two, "I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought: The King’s interior designer must’ve been on acid."
Harry's recollection of the trip is a rather tame part of his book compared to other stories, though his aunt Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie and Beatrice's mother, was just at Graceland for the Sunday, January 22, memorial of Lisa Marie Presley, someone she called a friend.
As Ferguson arrived at the Memphis airport, she told photogs that she believes Lisa Marie — who passed on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest — died of a "broken heart," as son Benjamin Keough committed suicide in 2020.
After the tragic death, Ferguson made a tribute to the late singer in an Instagram post, which featured a smiley pic of the two.
"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla," Prince Andrew's ex-wife penned. "You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."
As OK! reported, Lisa Marie's grave is situated between that of her son and her iconic father.
The memorial featured several musical performances, poetry reading and speeches, with one of the most emotional moments coming from her daughter Riley Keough, as she revealed she secretly welcomed a daughter with husband Ben Smith-Peterson.