OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Trashes Elvis' 'Claustrophobic' Graceland Home In Memoir: 'Interior Designer Must've Been On Acid'

prince harry graceland pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It takes a lot to impress royalty.

In Prince Harry's memoir, he recalled the time he visited Graceland ahead of attending a friend's wedding in America, but unlike most, he found Elvis Presley's property rather lackluster.

The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by Prince William and their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as he checked out the Tennessee hotspot.

Article continues below advertisement

"People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett," he wrote, referencing the flat he once lived in. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying: The King lived here, you say? Really?"

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S DEPARTURE WILL CAUSE THE MOST TROUBLE FOR KATE MIDDLETON: 'SHE WILL PAY THE PRICE,' CLAIMS REPORTER

Added the father-of-two, "I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought: The King’s interior designer must’ve been on acid."

graceland
Source: mega

Graceland

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's recollection of the trip is a rather tame part of his book compared to other stories, though his aunt Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie and Beatrice's mother, was just at Graceland for the Sunday, January 22, memorial of Lisa Marie Presley, someone she called a friend.

As Ferguson arrived at the Memphis airport, she told photogs that she believes Lisa Marie — who passed on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest — died of a "broken heart," as son Benjamin Keough committed suicide in 2020.

prince harry trashes elvis claustrophobic graceland home memoir
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement

After the tragic death, Ferguson made a tribute to the late singer in an Instagram post, which featured a smiley pic of the two.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIES: WHO WILL RECEIVE ELVIS' FAMED GRACELAND ESTATE?

"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla," Prince Andrew's ex-wife penned. "You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

graceland
Source: mega

Graceland

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Lisa Marie's grave is situated between that of her son and her iconic father.

The memorial featured several musical performances, poetry reading and speeches, with one of the most emotional moments coming from her daughter Riley Keough, as she revealed she secretly welcomed a daughter with husband Ben Smith-Peterson.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.