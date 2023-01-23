Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.
News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood.
"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 — and her half-sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.
RILEY KEOUGH'S LETTER, HEARTBREAKING POEMS & MORE: INSIDE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S GRACELAND MEMORIAL SERVICE
“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," Smith-Peterson continued to read of the bittersweet tribute for the late singer — who devastatingly died on Thursday, January 12, after suffering full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.
"I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart," the 33-year-old's letter stated of her younger siblings. (Presley shares her eldest two children with ex-husband Danny Keough, 58, and her teenage twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 61.)
SARAH FERGUSON CLAIMS LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIED OF A 'BROKEN HEART' AFTER SON BEN KEOUGH'S SUICIDE AS SHE ARRIVES FOR GRACELAND MEMORIAL
Smith-Peterson — who tied the knot with Elvis Presley's granddaughter in 2015 — didn't mention his and Keough's child more than the subtle singular time, and the little girl's name and date of birth remains unknown.
Presley's memorial service, held at the famous family's monumental Graceland mansion, occurred more than one week after the "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer's mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the 54-year-old's passing.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the 77-year-old announced in a sorrowful statement.
"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," the ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll concluded.
Page Six confirmed Keough and Smith-Peterson secretly welcomed a child.