Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 — and her half-sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

RILEY KEOUGH'S LETTER, HEARTBREAKING POEMS & MORE: INSIDE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S GRACELAND MEMORIAL SERVICE

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," Smith-Peterson continued to read of the bittersweet tribute for the late singer — who devastatingly died on Thursday, January 12, after suffering full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.