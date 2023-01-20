Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source

"I had not spoken to her in the last [several] months, but I knew that she had been really struggling with managing her grief after Ben’s death," author Harry Nelson said in a new interview. "I personally was hoping that she was going to turn the corner on this."

Noting Presley was still grieving her son and "was in a really dark place related to Ben's passing," Nelson added, "I was reaching out to see if I could move forward with some of the writing we had spoken about. And it was very clear she wasn’t in a place to do that. I told her to reach out when she was ready. I never had the chance to speak to her again."