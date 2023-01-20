Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source
In order for Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest beside her late kid, Benjamin Keough, and her famous father, Elvis Presley, her son's grave at Graceland had to be "slightly" moved.
"They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer confirmed to a news outlet, with Presley's rep doubling down on the claim on Thursday, January 19.
Photos obtained by a separate news outlet on Wednesday, January 18, showed the mother-of-four's grave being prepared next to Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide at age 27.
Presley, her son and her dad's graves are all located at the backyard of the infamous Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., and as OK! reported, the staffers also made room in the special gravesite for the King of Rock and Roll's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley — who confirmed her daughter's passing after suffering full cardiac arrest.
Presley was laid to rest on Thursday, January 19, exactly one week after her untimely death. Her family and friends are able to say their personal goodbyes to the late “Lights Out” singer before the mansion is set to host a public memorial service to honor Presley on Sunday, January 22.
Following Presley's passing, one of her close friends opened up about what she was dealing with behind-the-scenes, revealing the loss of her son — whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough — weighed heavily on her.
"I had not spoken to her in the last [several] months, but I knew that she had been really struggling with managing her grief after Ben’s death," author Harry Nelson said in a new interview. "I personally was hoping that she was going to turn the corner on this."
Noting Presley was still grieving her son and "was in a really dark place related to Ben's passing," Nelson added, "I was reaching out to see if I could move forward with some of the writing we had spoken about. And it was very clear she wasn’t in a place to do that. I told her to reach out when she was ready. I never had the chance to speak to her again."
Meanwhile, fellow author David Kessler did speak to Presley days before she died. He recalled his final moments with the famous offspring at Graceland's Meditation Garden in an interview, sharing that they "sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave."
"She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave," the author and grief expert remembered of their conversation on the eve of what would have been her dad's 88th birthday on January 8. "I said, 'Not for a long time,' and she was like, 'Nope, I got a lot to do still.'"
Presley's mom confirmed her daughter had died after she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, who first administered at least one dose of epinephrine during resuscitation efforts and regained a pulse at her Calabasas home, where she suffered the cardiac arrest.
Presley is survived by her daughter Riley Keough, 33, from her first marriage, as well as 14-year-old twins, Harper and Vivienne, whom she shares with Michael Lockwood.