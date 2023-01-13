Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Who Will Receive Elvis' Famed Graceland Estate?
Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death at the age of 54 has sparked sudden speculation as to who will receive what is left of her inheritance.
Specific attention arose concerning which of the singer's three remaining children will inherit Lisa Marie’s father Elvis Presley’s famed Graceland estate.
Lisa Marie is survived by her and ex-husband Danny Keough's 33-year-old daughter, Riley, and her and ex-husband Michael Lockwood's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S CHILLING LAST POST DESCRIBED 'LIVING IN THE HORRIFIC REALITY' OF GRIEF BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH
Danny and the "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" vocalist also share son Benjamin, who devastatingly died by suicide in 2020 at the young age of 27.
Although it's unclear what remained in Lisa Marie's bank account prior to her death, one confirmed piece of inheritance that stands strong is the Graceland mansion — which is where the mom-of-four will be buried alongside Elvis and Benjamin.
Not only is the Memphis, Tenn., estate where Lisa Marie grew up, but it is where the King of Rock and Roll took his last breath when his daughter was only 9 years old.
It's likely Graceland — which has since been turned into a museum honoring the music legend and worth an astounding $400-500 million — will be passed down and shared between Lisa Marie's children.
In terms of finances, the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley inherited $100 million in 1993 on her 25th birthday, but the whopping total quickly dissolved after poor money management and failed investments, according to Daily Mail.
NICOLAS CAGE 'FINDS SOME SOLACE BELIEVING' EX LISA MARIE PRESLEY IS NOW 'REUNITED WITH HER SON' AFTER TRAGIC DEATH
The famous offspring was responsible for an unfortunate $3 million in debt when she passed on Thursday, January 12, which included an owed $1 million in taxes, as OK! previously reported.
Lisa Marie's precise income to debt ratio was called out by Lockwood during her gruesome divorce and custody battle, as in court, the American guitarist accused the "I'll Figure It Out" crooner of having more cash flow than she cared to admit.
The estranged spouses, who parted ways in 2016, finally settled their split in May 2021 after a five-year feud, however, Lockwood reportedly reopened the nasty legal case in an effort to make Lisa Marie pay $4,500 in child support for their twin teens.