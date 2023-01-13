Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Who Will Receive Elvis' Famed Graceland Estate?

Although it's unclear what remained in Lisa Marie's bank account prior to her death, one confirmed piece of inheritance that stands strong is the Graceland mansion — which is where the mom-of-four will be buried alongside Elvis and Benjamin.

Not only is the Memphis, Tenn., estate where Lisa Marie grew up, but it is where the King of Rock and Roll took his last breath when his daughter was only 9 years old.

It's likely Graceland — which has since been turned into a museum honoring the music legend and worth an astounding $400-500 million — will be passed down and shared between Lisa Marie's children.