Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Lose $60 Million 'Trying to Take on British Press' After Media Lawsuit Loss, Source Claims

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may need to break open the piggy bank following their latest legal setback. The Duke of Sussex, 41, lost his lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited on Tuesday, July 7, amid his visit to the United Kingdom, and a source recently revealed the defeat is costing his family a hefty $60 million.

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Prince Harry May Be Forced to Pay the Associated Newspapers Limited's Legal Fees

Source: MEGA Prince Harry lost his lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers Limited on July 7.

“This is the verdict that could change everything,” an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. “Harry has spent years — and millions — trying to take on the British press. Instead of vindication, he may now be left with a staggering legal bill.” The Spare author reportedly could be forced to pay the publisher's legal fees, further adding millions on top of the already pricey invoice.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Live in a $15 Million Mansion in Montecito, Calif.

Source: MEGA The Sussexes currently reside in Montecito, Calif.

“People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money — they don’t,” another source alleged. “They’ve earned a fortune, but they’ve spent one too. A financial hit of this size changes the conversation overnight.” Harry and Meghan, 44, already have an astonishing amount of expenses, including maintaining their $15 million Montecito, Calif., mansion, their travel, building their brand, staff costs, and an estimated $5 million a year for private security.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was meant to travel with Prince Harry to the U.K. this week.

According to one royal source, "some people close to the situation fear this is the start of a financial downward spiral." "No one is saying they’re broke tomorrow, but blockbuster paydays have slowed while the legal bills keep coming. That math eventually catches up with you," they added. One insider also noted Harry's loss against the publisher was not about the money, but more about demonstrating a point. “Harry wanted to prove he was right,” they explained. “Instead, he walks away with a major legal defeat, an enormous bill, and critics convinced his war against the press has finally come at a devastating cost.”

Prince Harry Is Currently in the U.K. to Kick Off His 2027 Invictus Games

Source: MEGA 'No one is saying they’re broke tomorrow, but blockbuster paydays have slowed while the legal bills keep coming,' one source said about the royal couple.