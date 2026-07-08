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Kate Middleton 'Will Not Allow' Prince William to Be Dragged Back Into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Circus,' Royal Expert Reveals

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed from the royal family in 2020.

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July 8 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET

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Kate Middleton is putting her foot down when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drama.

The Princess of Wales, 44, is reportedly forbidding Prince William from being pulled back into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's problems.

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Kate Middleton Is Tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Drama

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't let Prince William be sucked into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's drama.

"The feeling inside the Wales camp is that Catherine will not allow her family, and especially William, to be sucked back into the Sussex drama," royal photographer Helena Chard shared with Fox News recently.

"The Sussex circus of briefings, counter-briefings and public spectacle is seen as tiresome and, frankly, not good for the Wales family’s well-being," she continued.

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Prince Harry and Prince William Won't Meet During the Duke's U.K. Visit

image of harry and William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William won't meet during the Duke of Sussex's U.K. trip this week.

Harry, 41, flew to the U.K. on Monday, July 6, to attend events for his upcoming 2027 Invictus Games.

Chard also explained how Kate isn't interested in reuniting William, 44, with Harry during his visit. The army veteran reportedly won't be seeing the Prince of Wales, 44, while he's in town.

"Unfortunately, my sources do not believe Princess Catherine is pushing for Prince William to meet Prince Harry," the British broadcaster added.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left The Firm in 2020

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry dropped his memoir 'Spare' in 2023.

"She isn’t pushing for a meeting. She is, however, the one royal who could soften things emotionally, hence the reason Princess Catherine, 'the peacemaker,’ keeps rearing her head," Chard continued.

Harry and Meghan, 44, caused friction within the royal family in January 2020 when they decided to take a step back as senior members and they moved to Montecito, Calif.

The couple further built tension when the army veteran released his bombshell memoir Spare in 2023. The book detailed his issues with William and their father, King Charles.

Harry and the As Ever founder also made waves when they spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and claimed The Firm was racist.

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

'Prince Harry is unpredictable to the establishment,' royal expert Helena Chard said.

As for Harry's recent U.K. trip, Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were set to accompany him. However, the Suits star and her children opted out after their taxpayer-funded security protection was refused.

Charles, 77, was reportedly looking forward to seeing his grandkids during the trip.

According to Chard, a reunion between the monarch and his second son could have happened if Harry played his cards correctly.

"Harry has made a song and dance out of this visit," she also told Fox News. "If reconciliation was truly the goal, you would think he would have flown Meghan, Archie and Lilibet over quietly to see King Charles. A warm family reunion without the leaks or press involvement. Instead, Harry remains a wild card. He’s unpredictable to the establishment."

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