LOL! Prince Harry's Underwear From Infamous Strip Poker Game Being Auctioned Off By Stripper
Eager to own a piece of royal regalia? Now your's chance! The underwear Prince Harry wore during his infamous strip poker game in Las Vegas is now being put up for auction by Carrie Royale, a stripper who claims to witnessed the incident in the flesh.
She's also auctioning off the swimsuit and dress she wore on that notorious night in 2012.
The live auction will start on Thursday, August 11, at 10:30 p.m. PT, and though you can bid online, you can also do so in person at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, a spot Harry is rumored to have visited during his stay in Sin City.
Bidding starts at $10,000, and according to a report, if the bid reaches $800k, the winner will receive a vintage bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose wrapped in 24 karat gold. Here's the real kicker: a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation!
Royale explained that she's selling the goods to "help remind [Harry] of his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control."
15 JAW-DROPPING BOMBSHELLS PRINCE HARRY COULD DROP IN UPCOMING MEMOIR
Neither of the Sussexes have commented on the situation.
While Harry, 37, has since settled down, he was quite the party boy back in his youth, often seen out drinking with celebrities. Last year, he touched on his Vegas antics when he appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.
"At least I wasn’t running down the Strip, stripping, or more naked, at least," he quipped. "It's like why am I actually doing this? In the moment it's like, this is fun. I'm in my 20s — it's what you're supposed to do."
During a sit down with Oprah Winfrey, the dad-of-two admitted he used drugs and alcohol to numb himself from the pain of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
"I was just all over the place mentally," he recalled. "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."
News of the auction was reported by TMZ.
For more on Harry's rebellious phase and troubled past, tune into episode nine of the podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!