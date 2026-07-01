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Kate Middleton 'Trying to Convince' Prince William to Visit Estranged Brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Sussexes' U.K. Trip: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William are estranged.

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July 1 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

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Kate Middleton is reportedly doing everything in her power to get Prince William to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they travel to the United Kingdom later this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading down to England this summer to launch their 2027 Invictus Games.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Bring Kids With Them to U.K.

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are traveling to the U.K. later this month for their Invictus Games kickoff.

According to an Us Weekly source, "Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids."

The Suits star, 44, and the Spare author, 41, are planning to bring along their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them to visit Harry's homeland.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Were Last in the U.K. in June 2022

image of Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is reportedly hoping Prince William will see Prince Harry during his U.K. visit later this month.

"At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change," the insider went on, adding the Princess of Wales, 44, is also "interested in seeing the kids, as well."

"These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited," the source continued.

Meghan, Lilibet and Archie were last in the United Kingdom together as a family in June 2022 when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

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Prince William Will See Prince Harry 'When He's Ready'

image of Kate middleton prince William
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton 'is hoping Prince William' will see Prince Harry soon.

“She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision," they noted.

The Prince of Wales, 44, will reportedly see his estranged brother “when he’s ready." The insider then alleged Kate and William "weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids."

William has been "hesitant," and won't have a "reunion" with Harry "if he's not ready yet."

King Charles previously offered the Sussexes royal accommodations for their visit, and is planning to see his grandchildren during their visit.

King Charles Knows a Reunion With Prince Harry Will 'Take Time'

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal accommodations.

However, Meghan and Harry's upcoming trip has hit a snag as their taxpayer-funded security has not yet been guaranteed. The couple are currently vacationing in Europe before going to England and are "reassessing" their security protection issue.

“The king is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” another source claimed to Us Weekly.

[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well," they noted.

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