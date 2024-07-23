Prince Harry Was 'Hoping to Pop in' to Anant Ambani's Star-Studded Wedding in India

Indian billionaire Anant Ambani married pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant , and one source claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted an invitation to the lavish gathering.

A-listers such as Kim Kardashian , Priyanka Chopra and former British prime minister Tony Blair were all spotted at Ambani and Merchant's nuptials, but the Sussexes weren't seen at the gathering.

According to a source, the Duke of Sussex was "hoping to pop in" to the event.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams alluded to the Sussexes aiming to attend more high-profile events after being branded a "flop."

"I think that what is linked to this report about Harry, I think it's linked to the very desperate desire by the Sussexes to be seen at what we would call a list of events," Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently."

"There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty," he added.