Prince Harry Was 'Hoping to Pop in' to Anant Ambani's Star-Studded Wedding in India

Prince Harry lives in a lavish neighborhood in Montecito, Calif.

Jul. 23 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Indian billionaire Anant Ambani married pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant, and one source claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted an invitation to the lavish gathering.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

According to a source, the Duke of Sussex was "hoping to pop in" to the event.

A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and former British prime minister Tony Blair were all spotted at Ambani and Merchant's nuptials, but the Sussexes weren't seen at the gathering.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the ESPY Awards together.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams alluded to the Sussexes aiming to attend more high-profile events after being branded a "flop."

"I think that what is linked to this report about Harry, I think it's linked to the very desperate desire by the Sussexes to be seen at what we would call a list of events," Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently."

"There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Since moving to California, royal watchers have noticed that celebrities who attended the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials aren't a part of their inner circle anymore.

"We've had Tom Cruise on several royal events, in fact," Fitzwilliam continued. "There's no doubt at all that. He is very in with the royals."

"The Beckhams were reportedly close to Harry and Meghan, and also reports have been pretty consistent that the couples have fallen out," Fitzwilliams shared in reference to the Sussexes' rumored feud with Victoria and David Beckham. "This had something to do with the way David Beckham was snubbed or felt."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are based in California.

Although the Sussexes weren't spotted in Mumbai, the couple put on a united front during the 2024 ESPY Awards in mid-July. OK! previously reported Jack Royston claimed the Duchess of Sussex risked hurting her reputation by attending the ceremony.

“She clapped for Harry, and she was there in the audience,” Royston said on “The Royal Report” podcast. “She could have tried to stay home and let Harry kind of step into the fire, step into the furnace alone.”

“But she chose to be there for her husband, and she kind of risked putting her own neck on the line and her own reputation on the table to make sure he didn’t face an uncertain crowd alone," Royston noted.

Since Serena Williams, who hosted the ESPYs, is a close friend of Meghan's, Royston thinks it would have “looked very bizarre if Meghan hadn’t gone.”

“It would have looked very kind of out of place if, you know, if one of your best friends was hosting and your husband’s collecting an award for you to stay home,” the royal expert said.

Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award was considered controversial, but in the past, Harry has accepted distinctions without Meghan present.

“You would have to think that it would look deliberate for people, so there was no neutral option for her. She had to choose to stand with Harry or choose to abandon him," the commentator explained. "But you know clearly, both from a PR point of view and from a marital health point of view, I think it’s very good that she chose to stand by him.”

Sources spoke to The Sun.

