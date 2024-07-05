Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope 'Collecting Trophies' Will Win Over the American Public After Years of Controversy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebuilding their platform after being labeled a "Hollywood flop," but the Duke of Sussex's recent Pat Tillman Award distinction highlighted how controversial their joint brand is.
“I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for,” Kinsey Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals," the American royal commentator added.
Before its cancelation, "Archetypes" won The People's Choice Award for "The Pop Podcast of 2022," while the Duchess of Sussex was the "digital media national winner" at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards.
“How many awards did Meghan accept for her podcast that was canceled and slammed by her own network?” Schofield asked. “This is all a game to them.”
In a statement, ESPN doubled down on their decision and celebrated Harry's commitment to the Invictus Games.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
The Pat Tillman Award pays homage to the late war hero, who gave up his NFL career to serve in the military after 9/11, but was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. Although Harry spent ten years of his life in the armed forces and later developed the Invictus Games, Tillman's mother, Mary, didn't approve of the choice.
OK! previously reported Mary expressed her concerns in an interview.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Despite Mary's disapproval, a source confirmed to OK! that she is "not associated with the Pat Tillman Foundation and has never been involved with the selection of recipients nor been informed of previous recipients when they were selected."
The Pat Tillman Award is given to individuals whose commitment to service left an impact on sports.
“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” VP of Production at ESPN Kate Jackson said in a statement. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”