Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope 'Collecting Trophies' Will Win Over the American Public After Years of Controversy

The Pat Tillman Award pays homage to the late war hero, who gave up his NFL career to serve in the military after 9/11, but was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. Although Harry spent ten years of his life in the armed forces and later developed the Invictus Games, Tillman's mother, Mary, didn't approve of the choice.

OK! previously reported Mary expressed her concerns in an interview.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."