Meghan Markle 'Put Her Neck on the Line' by Supporting Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards
Prince Harry was criticized for accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service on Thursday, July 11, but the Duke of Sussex was supported by Meghan Markle during the ceremony — a move that might be bad for her in the long run.
“She clapped for Harry, and she was there in the audience,” Jack Royston said on “The Royal Report” podcast. “She could have tried to stay home and let Harry kind of step into the fire, step into the furnace alone.”
“But she chose to be there for her husband, and she kind of risked putting her own neck on the line and her own reputation on the table to make sure he didn’t face an uncertain crowd alone," Royston noted.
The 2024 ESPYs were hosted by Meghan's longtime friend Serena Williams, and Royston noted that it would have “looked very bizarre if Meghan hadn’t gone.”
“It would have looked very kind of out of place if, you know, if one of your best friends was hosting and your husband’s collecting an award for you to stay home,” the royal expert said.
In the past, Harry attended award ceremonies and royal gatherings without the Duchess of Sussex present, but the partners put on a united front at the ESPYs.
“You would have to think that it would look deliberate for people, so there was no neutral option for her. She had to choose to stand with Harry or choose to abandon him," the commentator explained. "But you know clearly, both from a PR point of view and from a marital health point of view, I think it’s very good that she chose to stand by him.”
OK! previously reported Harry honored Tillman's mother, Mary, in his acceptance speech despite her criticizing the network's decision.
“I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honored is here tonight. I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother,” Harry said. “Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.”
“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses,” he noted.
Mary isn't affiliated with the Pat Tillman Foundation, but she was honest about her feelings toward Harry.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary admitted.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
While on the ESPYs stage, Harry clarified that he was representing the Invictus Games and not his royal heritage.
“I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality," the Duke of Sussex noted.