EXCLUSIVE Sussexes vs. Waleses Goes Stateside! Prince Harry's War With William Set to Explode When William and Kate Tour U.S. Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to clash when the latter comes to America, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 14 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince William is bracing for a high-profile U.S. visit. Insiders tell OK! could ignite his long-running rift with Prince Harry, with the estranged brother's competing royal agendas threatening to collide on American soil. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to join King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, for next year's celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Their tour, still being finalized by the Palace, forms part of a wider diplomatic effort in which the Waleses will take a central role. Behind the scenes, senior aides say the visit is increasingly viewed as a defining moment for the monarchy – and a potential flashpoint in William's fractured relationship with his brother, who relocated to California with Meghan, 44, in 2020. Tensions between the brothers have simmered for years, punctuated by sporadic private contact and competing public appearances. Harry, 41, has lived in the U.S. since what became known as "Megxit," while William has stepped up domestic duties and international diplomacy as he prepares to become king. Courtiers describe both camps as acutely aware of the symbolism of the Waleses landing in the country Harry and Meghan now call home.

One senior aide said: "It's shaping up to be one of the most significant diplomatic events in years. The King is set to take the lead, but William and Kate are fully prepared to represent Britain. The Palace is determined they will play a major role regardless. But as America has become the Sussexes' base, the visit could explode into all-out war between William and Harry. Harry will see it as his brother invading 'his' territory." The visit will coincide with the United States Semiquincentennial commemorations and echoes Queen Elizabeth II's historic 1976 bicentennial tour. U.S. President Donald Trump, 79, is said to have requested William and Kate headline the British delegation and recently commissioned a new $300 million ballroom at the White House for the occasion.

Sources say he has "no intention" of inviting Harry or Meghan. A Washington-based diplomatic source said: "What President Trump wants is spectacle and status. In his view, that's Charles, Camilla, William and Kate – not California-based celebrities." Another insider added: "Meghan hates the idea of being overshadowed in the US. There's real worry she could schedule her own events to compete with the tour." Officials are understood to be quietly coordinating schedules to avoid direct clashes between the Sussexes and Waleses. Earlier this year, royal watchers noted a pattern of dueling public moments between the two couples formerly known as the "Fab Four" before their estrangement. William's recent trip to Brazil for goodwill events was followed by near-simultaneous images of Harry meeting veterans in Canada.

A royal source said: "It's turned into a back-and-forth. Whenever William makes an official appearance, Harry quickly follows with his own moment in front of the cameras. The trip to the U.S. is the Waleses signaling enough is enough." Kate – known as a royal peacemaker – is said to be determined to keep the visit focused. A Kensington Palace source said: "She's firm in her stance now. There's simply no space for disruption — and definitely not from Harry and Meghan."