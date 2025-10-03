Prince William Makes Rare Comment About Prince Harry Amid Royal Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is finally speaking about his brother, Prince Harry. In a surprising moment during his appearance on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales made a rare reference to Harry while reflecting on his own childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: AppleTV Prince William mentioned Prince Harry during a TV interview.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about how he feels knowing that his eldest son, 12-year-old Prince George, will one day become king, William admitted their childhood wasn’t always easy.

Article continues below advertisement

“Obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better,” he said. “That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The royal said he wants to avoid repeating mistakes from his childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

William went on to explain that he’s determined to do things differently for his children. “Change for good,” he said. “And I embrace that and I enjoy that change — I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change.” He added that he isn’t looking to shake things up entirely but wants to make sure progress continues, adding, “Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen.”

Article continues below advertisement

The comment comes as Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged from the royal family. The Duke of Sussex has been at odds with his relatives since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has spoken about the rift in his memoir, 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has spoken openly about the tension, most notably in his memoir, Spare, where he detailed the dynamic between him and William. “Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” Harry wrote. “This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The book also included explosive claims, including an alleged physical altercation where William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote, adding that the scuffle left him with “scrapes and bruises.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Harry insisted the book wasn’t about causing drama. "It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected,” he explained in an interview. “It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old added, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has also credited Meghan, 44, for encouraging him to live authentically. “Telling the truth is the most efficient way to live,” he recalled her saying. “It is the thing I always fall back on. Always. And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry recently reunited with King Charles in London.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite years of distance, Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, on September 10. He was spotted arriving at Clarence House in London before leaving less than an hour later.

Article continues below advertisement

That same evening, Harry appeared at The Gherkin for an event promoting the Invictus Games. When asked about his father, he kept it short, stating: “Yes, he’s great. Thank you.”