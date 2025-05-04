Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Caused by 3-Letter Word
According to a source close to Prince William, he is “deeply frustrated” over Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, using the royal acronym “HRH” despite having it stripped from her title when she and Harry left the royal family in 2020.
HRH stands for “His/Her Royal Highness,” and is used by senior working royals. However, Meghan used the formal signature when she sent her friend Jamie Kern Lima a gift basket earlier this year. The gesture included items from As Ever, Meghan’s personal line of tea, jam and edible flowers.
According to royal expert Stéphane Bern, who spoke with French outlet Paris Match, “These three letters have reignited tensions at the very heart of the monarchy.”
When the Sussexes left the monarchy, they were given a Sandringham agreement, negotiated between the late Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and the Sussexes.
The terms of the contract detailed how Harry and Meghan would retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but would no longer be allowed to use the HRH label. After they broke away from the royal family, Buckingham Palace released a statement about stripping Harry and Meghan of their former rights.
“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations… The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement read.
- 'Complete Disrespect': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Disobeying Late Queen Elizabeth by Using Royal Title for Commercial Gain
- 'Betrayed the Family': Prince William Planning to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles as He 'Despises' Them
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Furious' Kids Archie And Lilibet Will Not Receive Royal Highness Status
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though William and Harry’s relationship has been strained for several years, Meghan’s usage of the formal title for commercial gain is reportedly what led to William’s further disapproval of his brother and sister-in-law.
Since disassociating with the royals, Harry and Meghan have been on the outs with almost no communication with their family members in the U.K.
In a recent interview with the BBC, the Duke opened up about his relationship with the royals. “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he revealed.
Harry also discussed his estrangement from his father, Charles, who is battling cancer.
“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” he shared before saying his recent appeal to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security detail caused even more damage to his relationship with his loved ones.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” Harry said.