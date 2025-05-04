Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Caused by 3-Letter Word

According to a source close to Prince William, he is “deeply frustrated” over Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, using the royal acronym “HRH” despite having it stripped from her title when she and Harry left the royal family in 2020.

HRH stands for “His/Her Royal Highness,” and is used by senior working royals. However, Meghan used the formal signature when she sent her friend Jamie Kern Lima a gift basket earlier this year. The gesture included items from As Ever, Meghan’s personal line of tea, jam and edible flowers.