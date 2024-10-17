Prince Harry's Prank at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Wedding Goes Viral
A clip of Prince Harry playing a prank on King Charles during his wedding to Queen Camilla went viral on TikTok, as fans felt as though the Duke of Sussex was defending his late mother, Princess Diana.
A Diana fan account posted a TikTok showing the Duke of Sussex aggressively throwing confetti at his dad and then included footage of Harry and the former Princess of Wales.
"Harry and Diana forever," they captioned the video.
"Harry loving Diana and did that because he did not like his father's choice," one person commented.
"Charles didn't deserve Diana," another exclaimed.
Diana famously referred to Camilla as the "third person" in her marriage to Charles, and Harry threw jabs at his stepmother in his memoir, Spare. OK! previously reported experts believed the Duke of Sussex's relationship with Charles was impacted by the book.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," royal author Christopher Andersen told an outlet after a source claimed the father and son weren't speaking.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
Harry visited Charles in February after he was diagnosed with cancer, but they failed to reunite during Harry's May and September trips to London.
"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused – including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen continued. "But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla."
"This still remains a thorn on the king’s side," he added.
Aside from Spare, Harry is actively fighting for security protection while in the U.K., and a source claimed the legal battle placed Charles in a difficult position.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since 2022, and Harry admitted he fears for the Duchess of Sussex's safety while in his home nation.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
The Sussexes were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage in 2023 and without a royal residence or police personnel, the duo risks their location being shared with extremist groups.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”