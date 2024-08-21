King Charles Gives Rare Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

His comment came as a bit of a surprise, as a biographer claimed his wife, Queen Camilla, hoped her husband would keep his health challenges to himself.

"Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

"There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation," Jobson added.