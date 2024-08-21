King Charles Gives Rare Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis
When King Charles attended the Southport Town Hall on Tuesday, August 20, to discuss the attack that occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July, the monarch gave a rare update on his health after being diagnosed with cancer.
"I'm not too bad," Charles told a well-wisher.
His comment came as a bit of a surprise, as a biographer claimed his wife, Queen Camilla, hoped her husband would keep his health challenges to himself.
"Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
"There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation," Jobson added.
In addition, Charles' honesty led to more U.K. residents going to the doctor, as Cancer Research U.K. recorded a 33 percent increase in visits to its website.
"He was lauded for doing so, with commentators saying he had ushered in a new era of transparency in matters of health and the royal family," Jobson added.
Charles isn't the only senior royal with health woes, as Kate Middleton took six months away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer. Despite their ongoing treatments, Kate and Charles attended Trooping the Colour and presented a united front.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," former royal butler Grant Harrold previously shared with an outlet. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
Before making her return to public engagements at Trooping the Colour, Kate opened up about the realities of fighting cancer in a social media post.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," Kate wrote in an Instagram caption. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
Daily Express reported on Charles' health comment.