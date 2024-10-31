Prince Harry's Reconciliation With King Charles Will Be a 'Slow Burn' After Duke Spent Years Attacking the Royal Family
Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship is on thin ice after the Duke of Sussex publicly complained about his stepmother, Queen Camilla, but royal experts believe the duo will still be able to reconcile one day.
"People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals," royal biographer Robert Hardman explained. "But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the U.K. and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to."
The Duke of Sussex has cited safety concerns as to why Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, don't travel to England.
"We… sense that she doesn't like coming to Britain at all," Hardman claimed. "But if you get to a situation where they come over now and then to see granddad — once it happens once or twice, and it becomes normalized, they can start building from there."
"It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut," he added.
Although Hardman envisions Harry and Charles mending things, Harry's rivalry with Prince William could continue to fester.
"William is less radical than his dad," the commentator stated. "They do things differently. They have their own different opinions on certain things… But they work as a team."
"It all goes right back to the night that Queen Elizabeth II died [in 2022] and the royal family gathered at Balmoral Castle. Everyone is sad having dinner — except Charles, [Queen] Camilla and William," Hardman stated. "They’ve gone to Charles’ place to map out what will happen next from that moment on. They’ve said to each other, ‘We have to be a team.’"
In September, sources told royal expert Neil Sean the Duke of Sussex felt "the birthday blues" when he entered his fourth decade.
"Harry was keen to get some opinion on exactly where he stands within the U.K. market and admitted to my source that he had birthday blues about hitting 40, but also added that he was excited about the next decade," Sean shared. "The source described his reasoning as being 'basically nobody knows where life is taking them, right?’"
According to the source, Harry is mindful of how he is perceived in his home country.
"Further along in the conversation he asked me whether I’d had the opportunity to read his autobiography and had that changed my opinion about him," the source told Sean. "He seemed really eager for this particular line of questioning — it turned out I wasn’t the only one that he mentioned it to. When he left, he was smiling, upbeat, and positive."
"I got the feeling that… his life was not fulfilled as he’d like to portray," the source continued. "But one has to say, he made every single one of those children in that room at that hotel feel incredibly special and for that, all of us should be grateful."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.