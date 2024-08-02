Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't Invited to Balmoral Castle This Summer Amid Royal Health Crises

OK! previously reported a source claimed Charles wants to spend time with Harry and Meghan's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the youngsters weren't included in the Scotland festivities.

"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," a source told an outlet. "So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."

"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to," they added.