Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't Invited to Balmoral Castle This Summer Amid Royal Health Crises
The royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as one outlet recently confirmed the couple wasn't invited to spend the summer at Balmoral with the famous brood.
King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently battling cancer, and many royal watchers were hopeful that the controversial couple would spend time in Scotland amid their feud.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Charles wants to spend time with Harry and Meghan's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the youngsters weren't included in the Scotland festivities.
"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them," a source told an outlet. "So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions."
"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to," they added.
Aside from not participating in the royals' summer vacation, the Duke of Sussex admitted he has security concerns about the U.K.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry admitted in his 2023 witness statement that he was pushed out of the royal fold.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," the father-of-two told the High Court in his legal battle for security.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office, but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
During the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry was honest about fearing something tragic would happen to Meghan while in his home country.
"My biggest concern was history repeating itself and I’ve said that before on numerous occasions, very publicly," Harry said in reference to Princess Diana's 1997 fatal car crash. "And what I was seeing was history repeating itself."
"But more, perhaps. Or far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in. And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my . . . my mother," he said.
