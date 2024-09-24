Prince Philip Urged Prince Andrew to 'Step Down for the Sake of the Monarchy' After His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Were Exposed
Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, but one expert claims Prince Philip played an integral role in his son's decision.
"There was no screaming or shouting, Philip told him in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy," an insider told an outlet.
According to the source, Philip considered Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his 2019 Newsnight interview "a danger to the very fabric of the royal family."
OK! previously reported Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis revealed Andrew “tried to remember rehearsed lines” during their televised conversation while discussing his ties to Epstein.
"One month after the interview aired, I was taken aside by someone close to (then) Prince Charles and told — somewhat cryptically — that 'HRH was not unhappy with the interview,'" Maitlis claimed.
"The comment stunned me. In the years since, I have returned to that one line so many times in my head, trying to fathom the meaning of the message," she continued.
Andrew's Newsnight interview was an opportunity for the Duke of York to address the allegations against him, but the televised event led to the royal being further criticized by the public.
"He lost the respect, you know, of the nation and became, I think, much more difficult for him in his place in the royal family. And on the other side, we don't know if Epstein's victims gained anything from that," the broadcaster admitted.
"We don't know if their lives sort of materially changed," she added. "We don't know, we haven't had closure. There's been no trial, there's been a settlement, you know, costing millions."
Since Philip and Queen Elizabeth's deaths, Andrew has lost additional privileges, as Charles requested his brother vacate his royal estate, the Royal Lodge.
“[Andrew] is taking longer than desirable to recognize the reality of the situation, even though [relocating] is clearly the most sensible course of action,” a source told an outlet.
“It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad,” a separate insider shared.
When Andrew stepped back from his role, he lost his royal salary, and insiders continue to wonder if he can afford to maintain his mansion without it.
“But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke," a source noted. "The only question now is when he will realize that he has become a prisoner of his own pride.”
In 2022, Andrew was officially stripped of his HRH status, but royal expert Hugo Vickers hinted at Andrew thinking moving out of his home would be seen as a confession.
"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive," Vickers shared. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else."
"What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved," he noted. "Nevertheless it's an expensive lifestyle."
Sources spoke to The Telegraph.