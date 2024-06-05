OK Magazine
Prince Andrew Is a 'Prisoner of His Own Pride' as the Royal Lodge Falls Apart

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew was asked to evacuate the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York failed to leave the residence. As the disgraced royal holds onto the estate, he is rumored to be struggling to afford the maintenance of it due to losing his royal salary.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson.

"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."

"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were asked to leave their royal estates in 2023.

Charles asked Prince Harry and Andrew to move out of their royal homes, and the Duke of Sussex vacated the property and fully repaid the over $3 million used to renovate Frogmore Cottage. Harry gave up his HRH status when he left the royal fold in 2020, but Andrew was stripped of his in 2022 after being accused of assault.

"Prince Andrew is now a prisoner of his own pride, facing brinkmanship regarding Royal Lodge with his brother," Hilary Fordwich claimed. "King Charles III will eventually prevail despite … Prince Andrew’s lease."

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was accused of assault by Virginia Giuffre.

According to Fordwich, Andrew and Charles never had a bromance.

"He has never enjoyed a close relationship with his brother King Charles III for numerous reasons," Fordwich stated. "Not the least of which is their totally different characteristics, but also their age difference and the affection, as well as the attention, their late mother Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Andrew."

"But recently, due to the embarrassment, Andrew caused his family, as well as his nation, and the strain upon their late mother," she noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2023.

Andrew moved into the Royal Lodge in 2004 after the Queen Mother's passing.

"Royal Lodge holds treasured memories for the royal family, largely because it was the official Windsor residence of the beloved Queen Mother, who died there in 2002 at the age of 101," Andersen said. "When he moved in two years later, Andrew agreed to spend roughly $10 million out of his own pocket to refurbish it. … The place looks pretty shabby, and that is likely to make King Charles angry."

"Andrew simply doesn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done to the property, and if Charles reduces or cuts off Andrew’s allowance … Andrew simply won’t be able to afford any of the upkeep," Andersen added.

According to reports, the Royal Lodge's repairs will cost almost $40 million.

"Royal Lodge is of tremendous historical importance," Andersen said. "And the king is famously obsessed with preserving Britain’s classic architecture."

"That really can’t be accomplished with Andrew hanging on in there," he stated. "It’s nice that [his daughter] Princess Beatrice is pitching in, but it’s doubtful she can make a huge difference."

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

