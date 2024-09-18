Prince Andrew 'Tried to Remember Rehearsed Lines' During His Infamous 'Newsnight' Interview

OK! previously reported the journalist revealed an insider told her King Charles wasn't bothered by the controversy.

"One month after the interview aired, I was taken aside by someone close to (then) Prince Charles and told — somewhat cryptically — that 'HRH was not unhappy with the interview,'" Maitlis shared.

"The comment stunned me. In the years since, I have returned to that one line so many times in my head, trying to fathom the meaning of the message," she continued.