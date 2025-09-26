Prince William Admits 2024 'Was the Hardest Year I've Ever Had' After Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William offered a rare glimpse into his personal life when he filmed for the Friday, October 3, episode of AppleTV's The Reluctant Traveler, which is hosted by Eugene Levy. In a trailer for the installment, the actor received an invite from the Prince of Wales, who takes him on a tour of Windsor Castle.

Prince William Hangs Out With Eugene Levy

Source: apple tv Prince William appears on the Friday, October 3, episode of Eugene Levy's 'The Reluctant Traveler.'

"We provide this service for everyone," William joked. "We do personalized tours everywhere." As the two take a stroll outside, that dad-of-three got honest when the Emmy winner asked him what he likes to do when he's at home. "Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life," William admitted.

Source: apple tv The Prince of Wales admitted 2024 was 'the hardest year I've ever had.'

In another scene, the men are seen sitting down at a pub for an intimate conversation. "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had," William spilled. "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are." While he didn't elaborate in the trailer, there's a good chance he was referring to Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battles, both of which were revealed in early 2024.

Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle

Kate's diagnosis was announced in March 2024 via video, as she revealed she was in the "early stages" of preventative chemotherapy. The update came after she went abdominal surgery for an undisclosed reason. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful," she explained. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Source: mega Kate Middleton announced in January 2025 that she was in remission from an undisclosed form of cancer.

The British beauty admitted the situation came as a "huge shock." Thankfully, in January 2025, she announced she was in remission. "I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to," the Princess of Wales shared. "Thank you to everyone for your continued support." The mom-of-three has never revealed what kind of cancer she dealt with.

King Charles Is Still Being Treated for Cancer

Source: mega King Charles is still receiving treatment for cancer more than one year after his diagnosis was revealed.