or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Prince William
OK LogoPHOTOS

How Much Is Prince William's Annual Salary? 2025 Royal Report Reveals Heir's Multimillion-Dollar Earnings

prince william annual salary revealed royal report
Source: MEGA

The Duchy of Cornwall's Integrated Impact Report for 2025 revealed Prince William's annual salary.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 18 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Inside The Duchy of Cornwall's 2025 Report

prince william annual salary revealed royal report
Source: MEGA

The 2025 Integrated Impact Report covered the activities of the Duchy of Cornwall during the year ending on March 31, 2025.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

The Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Impact Report in June 2025, which revealed Prince William's whopping salary.

Will Bax, the Secretary and Keeper of the Records, wrote about the highlights of the 2024–2025 financial year, which included a "strong financial performance."

"We have continued to balance our social objectives with driving strong commercial outcomes," he added. "While marginally down year on year, our net surplus, which is passed to HRH The Duke of Cornwall to support his official and charitable work, has remained resilient in the face of continued economic uncertainty."

The heir to the throne inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate and its title when King Charles III ascended the throne in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Does Prince William Earn Annually?

prince william annual salary revealed royal report
Source: MEGA

The report included Prince William's annual salary.

According to the June 2025 report, Prince William received $30.9 million distributable surplus during his second year as the Duke of Cornwall.

"The Duke of Cornwall is entitled to the Duchy's annual net revenue surplus. However, profits from the sale of capital assets are retained and reinvested within the estate to support longterm sustainability and future income," the report explained.

The sum covers the official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Does Prince William Pay Taxes?

prince william annual salary revealed royal report
Source: MEGA

The Duchy was founded in 1337.

The report also disclosed Prince William "does not have access to the Duchy's capital value" and is therefore taxed on the annual revenue surplus he receives from the estate.

The Duchy of Cornwall is also not subject to tax.

"On a voluntary basis, His Royal Highness pays income tax at the prevailing rates in respect of the net revenue surplus of the Duchy after deduction of business-related costs," the report added.

Residents Said King Charles Abandoned Them

prince william annual salary revealed royal report
Source: MEGA

The project has more than 2,320 homes as of press time.

Poundbury residents claimed the town has deteriorated since King Charles became the monarch, with Prince William allegedly showing no interest. The area is built on Duchy of Cornwall land in Dorset.

"This place is b----- awful now. This was Charles' baby but he doesn't have time to look after it and William doesn't want to know," one said, according to the Daily Mail.

A second resident added, "If we could move out tomorrow, we could, but we are getting too old to do that...The leaves are piling up, the grass isn't cut, and the windows are falling apart."

The Duchy of Cornwall has not responded to the concerns.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.