How Much Is Prince William's Annual Salary? 2025 Royal Report Reveals Heir's Multimillion-Dollar Earnings

Article continues below advertisement

Inside The Duchy of Cornwall's 2025 Report

Source: MEGA The 2025 Integrated Impact Report covered the activities of the Duchy of Cornwall during the year ending on March 31, 2025.

The Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Impact Report in June 2025, which revealed Prince William's whopping salary. Will Bax, the Secretary and Keeper of the Records, wrote about the highlights of the 2024–2025 financial year, which included a "strong financial performance." "We have continued to balance our social objectives with driving strong commercial outcomes," he added. "While marginally down year on year, our net surplus, which is passed to HRH The Duke of Cornwall to support his official and charitable work, has remained resilient in the face of continued economic uncertainty." The heir to the throne inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate and its title when King Charles III ascended the throne in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Does Prince William Earn Annually?

Source: MEGA The report included Prince William's annual salary.

According to the June 2025 report, Prince William received $30.9 million distributable surplus during his second year as the Duke of Cornwall. "The Duke of Cornwall is entitled to the Duchy's annual net revenue surplus. However, profits from the sale of capital assets are retained and reinvested within the estate to support longterm sustainability and future income," the report explained. The sum covers the official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Does Prince William Pay Taxes?

Source: MEGA The Duchy was founded in 1337.

The report also disclosed Prince William "does not have access to the Duchy's capital value" and is therefore taxed on the annual revenue surplus he receives from the estate. The Duchy of Cornwall is also not subject to tax. "On a voluntary basis, His Royal Highness pays income tax at the prevailing rates in respect of the net revenue surplus of the Duchy after deduction of business-related costs," the report added.

Residents Said King Charles Abandoned Them

Source: MEGA The project has more than 2,320 homes as of press time.