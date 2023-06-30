Prince William's Surprising Million Dollar Salary Revealed
Prince William may not give his blood, sweat and tears to make a living, but the father-of-three still brings in quite a fortune each year.
According to The Duchy report, the Prince of Wales received $7.5 million from September 2022 through March 2023.
The Duchy "is a private estate that provides an income to The Duke of Cornwall and his family to fund his official, charitable and private activities," its official description reads. "It is managed in harmony with the natural environment and for the benefit of its local communities so that it can be passed on with pride to the next generation."
William inherited The Duke of Cornwall title from King Charles after he took the throne in September 2022.
In the annual report, William touched on his "privilege" of taking over for his father.
"Having spent a number of years shadowing his work and gradually learning more about the Duchy, I have relished the opportunity to really immerse myself in the Duchy’s extensive efforts to improve the natural environment and the lives of communities across the estate," his message began.
"As the longest-serving Duke of Cornwall in history, my father left an indelible mark on the Duchy," William continued. "He was passionate about driving forward change and having a positive impact on all those who called the Duchy estate their home. I am very much looking forward to continuing his work, as well as exploring new opportunities to make a difference."
While William's finances are all fine and well, the same can't be said for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
An insider claimed money is starting to become an issue for them again as their popularity decreases — especially after former actress' "Archetypes" podcast being dropped from Spotify.
However, after the Spotify news broke, Netflix released a statement to insist their deal with the Sussexes was still going strong.
“We value our partnership with Archewell Productions,” said the streaming service's rep. “Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”