Prince William Banned Aides From Talking About Brother Prince Harry Amid Feud, Royal Expert Claims: 'He Won’t Have His Name Mentioned in His Presence'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is reportedly keeping his brother’s name out of the palace. According to royal expert Katy Nicholl, the Prince of Wales banned his aides from talking about Prince Harry amid their ongoing feud.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Wants a Reconciliation'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has made it clear he is looking to mend their relationship.

In a video report shared on Wednesday, October 21, Nicholl stated, "Harry [is] doing absolutely everything he can to make it very clear to anyone that's going to listen that he does want to sort this rift out, that he wants a reconciliation." "Most importantly, the takeaway for me is that this rift isn't on him. He actually says that no, not everyone wants to reconcile. And of course, a little like they did with that Oprah interview, there's a big question mark about who they're speaking about," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Haven't Spoken to Each Other'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Megan Markle moved back to the U.K. in August.

"They haven't spoken to each other, and certainly not since Harry and Megan and the children have moved back to the U.K.," Nicholl shared. "And I think it's also worth pointing out that despite a sort of summer reunion with the King, the King still hasn't seen the Sussexes since they moved to Britain. So I think that gives you an indication that there is still very much a royal rift," she claimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'William Hates This Kind of Public Forum'

Source: MEGA Katy Nicholl claimed that most of the royal family does not trust Prince Harry.

She went on to explain that Prince Harry’s tendency to discuss the feud in a very public manner is not helping his case. "Harry needs to stop talking, and he certainly needs to stop using interviews like this as a way of trying to appeal to his brother and his family for a reconciliation," Nicholl said. "This whole airing of his dirty laundry in public is what's gotten Harry into the situation that he's in now. His family, most of them, don't trust him." "William hates this kind of public forum, this airing of their personal affairs in public. It's everything that William abhors," she added. "The one thing that we do know, apart from the fact that the brothers aren't talking to each other, is that William believes that maintaining a dignified silence is a way of rising above all of this. I'm told that, you know, his head's just in his hands."

'He Won't Even Have Harry's Name Mentioned in His Presence'

Source: MEGA Katy Nicholl said Prince Harry is 'sorely mistaken' if he thinks there will be a reconciliation in the near future.