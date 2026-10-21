or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Banned Aides From Talking About Brother Prince Harry Amid Feud, Royal Expert Claims: 'He Won’t Have His Name Mentioned in His Presence'

Image of The royal family feud continues!
Source: MEGA

The royal family feud continues.

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is reportedly keeping his brother’s name out of the palace.

According to royal expert Katy Nicholl, the Prince of Wales banned his aides from talking about Prince Harry amid their ongoing feud.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Wants a Reconciliation'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Prince Harry has made it clear he is looking to mend their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has made it clear he is looking to mend their relationship.

In a video report shared on Wednesday, October 21, Nicholl stated, "Harry [is] doing absolutely everything he can to make it very clear to anyone that's going to listen that he does want to sort this rift out, that he wants a reconciliation."

"Most importantly, the takeaway for me is that this rift isn't on him. He actually says that no, not everyone wants to reconcile. And of course, a little like they did with that Oprah interview, there's a big question mark about who they're speaking about," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Haven't Spoken to Each Other'

Image of Prince Harry and Megan Markle moved back to the U.K. in August.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Megan Markle moved back to the U.K. in August.

"They haven't spoken to each other, and certainly not since Harry and Megan and the children have moved back to the U.K.," Nicholl shared.

"And I think it's also worth pointing out that despite a sort of summer reunion with the King, the King still hasn't seen the Sussexes since they moved to Britain. So I think that gives you an indication that there is still very much a royal rift," she claimed.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'William Hates This Kind of Public Forum'

Image of Katy Nicholl claimed that most of the royal family does not trust Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Katy Nicholl claimed that most of the royal family does not trust Prince Harry.

She went on to explain that Prince Harry’s tendency to discuss the feud in a very public manner is not helping his case.

"Harry needs to stop talking, and he certainly needs to stop using interviews like this as a way of trying to appeal to his brother and his family for a reconciliation," Nicholl said. "This whole airing of his dirty laundry in public is what's gotten Harry into the situation that he's in now. His family, most of them, don't trust him."

"William hates this kind of public forum, this airing of their personal affairs in public. It's everything that William abhors," she added. "The one thing that we do know, apart from the fact that the brothers aren't talking to each other, is that William believes that maintaining a dignified silence is a way of rising above all of this. I'm told that, you know, his head's just in his hands."

'He Won't Even Have Harry's Name Mentioned in His Presence'

Image of Katy Nicholl said Prince Harry is 'sorely mistaken' if he thinks there will be a reconciliation in the near future.
Source: MEGA

Katy Nicholl said Prince Harry is 'sorely mistaken' if he thinks there will be a reconciliation in the near future.

Prince William is reportedly at a loss for words.

"He just can't believe that his brother is now using another platform to try and appeal for a reconciliation. And unfortunately for Harry, what he's doing is pushing away the thing that he wants most, which is a reconciliation with his brother by continuing to talk about these personal matters. It's everything the royal family doesn't want to be talked about," she spilled.

"If Harry's hoping that this is going to sort of force some sort of reaction from Prince William, I'm told he's sorely mistaken," Nicholl confessed. "William has a great mistrust of his brother and has no intention of reconciling anytime soon. In fact, I was told by a source very close to the Prince of Wales that he won't even have Harry's name mentioned in his presence by his aides or any working member of his team."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.