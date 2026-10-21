Prince William Banned Aides From Talking About Brother Prince Harry Amid Feud, Royal Expert Claims: 'He Won’t Have His Name Mentioned in His Presence'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET
Prince William is reportedly keeping his brother’s name out of the palace.
According to royal expert Katy Nicholl, the Prince of Wales banned his aides from talking about Prince Harry amid their ongoing feud.
'He Wants a Reconciliation'
In a video report shared on Wednesday, October 21, Nicholl stated, "Harry [is] doing absolutely everything he can to make it very clear to anyone that's going to listen that he does want to sort this rift out, that he wants a reconciliation."
"Most importantly, the takeaway for me is that this rift isn't on him. He actually says that no, not everyone wants to reconcile. And of course, a little like they did with that Oprah interview, there's a big question mark about who they're speaking about," she continued.
'They Haven't Spoken to Each Other'
"They haven't spoken to each other, and certainly not since Harry and Megan and the children have moved back to the U.K.," Nicholl shared.
"And I think it's also worth pointing out that despite a sort of summer reunion with the King, the King still hasn't seen the Sussexes since they moved to Britain. So I think that gives you an indication that there is still very much a royal rift," she claimed.
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'William Hates This Kind of Public Forum'
She went on to explain that Prince Harry’s tendency to discuss the feud in a very public manner is not helping his case.
"Harry needs to stop talking, and he certainly needs to stop using interviews like this as a way of trying to appeal to his brother and his family for a reconciliation," Nicholl said. "This whole airing of his dirty laundry in public is what's gotten Harry into the situation that he's in now. His family, most of them, don't trust him."
"William hates this kind of public forum, this airing of their personal affairs in public. It's everything that William abhors," she added. "The one thing that we do know, apart from the fact that the brothers aren't talking to each other, is that William believes that maintaining a dignified silence is a way of rising above all of this. I'm told that, you know, his head's just in his hands."
'He Won't Even Have Harry's Name Mentioned in His Presence'
Prince William is reportedly at a loss for words.
"He just can't believe that his brother is now using another platform to try and appeal for a reconciliation. And unfortunately for Harry, what he's doing is pushing away the thing that he wants most, which is a reconciliation with his brother by continuing to talk about these personal matters. It's everything the royal family doesn't want to be talked about," she spilled.
"If Harry's hoping that this is going to sort of force some sort of reaction from Prince William, I'm told he's sorely mistaken," Nicholl confessed. "William has a great mistrust of his brother and has no intention of reconciling anytime soon. In fact, I was told by a source very close to the Prince of Wales that he won't even have Harry's name mentioned in his presence by his aides or any working member of his team."