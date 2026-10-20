Prince Harry Hopes to 'Let Go of the Past' in 'Complicated' Relationship With King Charles and Prince William: 'I Want to Work It Out'

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Prince Harry made rare comments about his "complicated" relationship with his father and estranged brother. The prince revealed where he stands with King Charles and Prince William during a sit-down tell-all published on October 20 in the wake of his move back to the United Kingdom. Harry admitted he is still "grieving" the trouble he's endured with his relatives six years after stepping away from his royal duties to raise his family with Meghan Markle in California. "I think from a family perspective — again, another massively relatable issue for so many people — sibling disagreements, broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent," he shared. "That continues to come up with me the whole time with people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is."

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'I Want to Work it Out'

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla visited with Prince Harry this summer.

In June, Harry visited his father and stepmother, Queen Camilla, with his children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, for the first time in almost a year amid their contentious relationship. He has not been publicly seen with his brother since 2024. "People may look at us and go, ‘How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out,’" he continued in the interview. "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out." Despite rumors constantly swirling about his icy relationship with his family, the prince admitted it is "important" to reconcile amid turmoil in their country and the rest of the world.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry wants to 'let go' of the past.

"With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile," he shared. "That's the key point. Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, is letting go of the past." He went on to encourage others who may find themselves in contentious relationships with their families to let go of past wrongdoings, adding there is "enough drama" without familial issues. "If there's certain things from the past that are still affecting you every day, that's harder to let go of," he shared. "But, for me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives to continue with issues with family."

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'The Environment Is Slightly Easier'

Source: MEGA Many hoped that the prince's relationship with King Charles would begin to mend.

There's been hope that Harry would begin to thaw his relationship with Charles and William after visiting with the king over the summer and moving back to the United Kingdom with his family after six years away. Neither Harry nor Meghan has resumed their royal duties. However, Harry admitted his "attitude has changed" when it came to his home country after speaking out about his experiences there. "I think once you've been through it, once you've been able to talk about it, and raise awareness to it, then people see it for what it is, it makes the environment slightly easier," he revealed.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry hoped that spreading awareness will make things easier.