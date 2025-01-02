Prince William Is 'Being Very Careful' on How to Celebrate Kate Middleton's Birthday After Cancer-Free Announcement

Though Kate Middleton is getting ready for her first birthday since announcing she is cancer-free, her husband, Prince William , will continue to be mindful of her well-being.

“If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this. They've been very careful," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, as the princess gets ready for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, January 9. “We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday."

“There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams added.