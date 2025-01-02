Prince William Is 'Being Very Careful' on How to Celebrate Kate Middleton's Birthday After Cancer-Free Announcement
Though Kate Middleton is getting ready for her first birthday since announcing she is cancer-free, her husband, Prince William, will continue to be mindful of her well-being.
“If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this. They've been very careful," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, as the princess gets ready for her 43rd birthday on Thursday, January 9. “We have absolutely no idea the way she will celebrate her birthday."
“There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give to much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams added.
The Princess of Wales took an extended break from royal duties due to her health, but she is slowly returning to her role.
“We know that the Waleses were due to go to Italy, anything like that must be planned months in advance and you can’t when she still has a long way to go," Fitzwilliams said, as the princess canceled several commitments last year after learning she had cancer.
In September 2024, Kate announced she is cancer-free, but the royal is still taking on a reduced workload.
"Success in chemotherapy and beating cancer is one thing; pulling back completely and being able to tour as she would normally is completely different," Fitzwilliams noted.
“It has always been emphasized by William and her that there was a long way to go," he added. "Things are being taken step by step. I'm sure she will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful.”
OK! previously reported William was candid about how emotionally taxing 2024 was due to Kate and King Charles both battling cancer.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and Charles' health woes. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
Kate took a break from the spotlight to prioritize getting better, but she was able to use social media to tell fans she is in remission.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the princess continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
William was a supportive partner to Kate throughout her journey, as the couple chose to put their family first during the turbulent period.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she stated. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."